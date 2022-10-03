"Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA GOAT" - When Conor McGregor touted Donald Trump as the best president of USA 

Conor McGregor has never shied away from expressing how he truly feels. In a Tweet from 2020, 'The Notorious' praised former US President Donald Trump for being the best president the United States of America has ever had.

In the Tweet, the Irishman referred to Trump as "the USA GOAT." The term GOAT is the abbreviation for Greatest of All Time and is mostly used as a sports jargon. The 34-year-old's Tweet read:

"Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA GOAT. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. Early stages of [the] term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA . Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.

Early stages of term also.

Incredible.

Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America @realDonaldTrump Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.Early stages of term also.Incredible.Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America @realDonaldTrump Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.Early stages of term also.Incredible.Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America 🇺🇸❤️🇮🇪

Donald Trump served as the president of the USA from 2017 to 2021.

Trump has been at UFC events a couple of times. Most recently, he was spotted at UFC 264 in July 2021, headlined by Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The event was ruled a TKO win for Poirier after the Irishman broke his leg towards the end of the first round.

Watch Donald Trump arrive at UFC 264 headlined by McGregor vs. Poirier below:

Interestingly, 'The Notorious' hasn't always had high praise for the former US president.

When Conor McGregor hit out at Donald Trump for his comments on Ronda Rousey

In a 2015 interview with TMZ Sports, UFC megastar Conor McGregor had some harsh words for the former US President Donald Trump.

It was the 76-year-old's unkind words towards former women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey in the wake of her UFC 193 loss to Holly Holm that prompted the Irishman's fiery response:

"It's easy for someone that's not in there to comment, but it's different when you're in there. The emotions are high... you don't want to touch gloves, then don't. That means nothing. Donald can shut his big fat mouth. I don't give a f**k about Donald Trump."

Trump wasn't too happy when Rousey, in an interview with MAXIM, pledged her support to Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential election. The 76-year-old was quick to respond when the former women's bantamweight champion lost to Holm.

image courtesy @MMAWeekly.com

The Irishman has been out of action since his legbreak at UFC 264. According to UFC President Dana White, McGregor is looking to return to UFC in early 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far