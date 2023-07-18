Phetjeeja excited with possibility of facing Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for Muay Thai gold

Phetjeeja has rightfully earned her spot among ONE Championship’s collection of stars, but she wants to be the brightest one among the stacked roster.

The Thai star is coming off a sub-minute knockout win over Lara Fernandez this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 12 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Following her 26-second destruction of Fernandez, Phetjeeja told South China Morning Post that she wants Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship.

Phetjeeja said:

“Allycia. I want to fight with you. You come to fight with me. Let's go. I really want to go face-to-face with Allycia.”

Phetjeeja already owned more than 200 wins before she even made her first appearance under the ONE Championship banner.

After a couple of incredible knockout wins against Fani Peloumpi and Ines Pilutti at the ONE Friday Fights series, Phetjeeja was awarded a ONE Championship contract.

‘The Queen’ made sure that her Amazon debut would be her global coronation.

While Fernandez is a three-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, Phetjeeja didn’t care for any of it.

Phetjeeja is one of the most accomplished amateur boxers in Thai history, but it was in Muay Thai and kickboxing that she truly displayed her otherworldly level of skill.

The 21-year-old is already past the “phenom” label at this point, and she showed Fernandez why the Muay Thai community holds her on such a lofty pedestal.

Phetjeeja landed a bone-cracking overhand right, and that started the young star’s unrelenting assault. Phetjeeja cracked Fernandez with strikes from every conceivable direction and it ultimately forced referee Olivier Coste to call for a stop less than half a minute into the fight.

Rodrigues, meanwhile, has a laundry list of potential challengers but Phetjeeja might already be in that lineup.

The 25-year-old Brazilian star is one of the best women’s strikers on the planet and her 2-0 record in ONE Championship came at the expense of Stamp Fairtex and Janet Todd.