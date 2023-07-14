Phetjeeja names one fighter she likes watching the most in ONE Championship

Muay Thai sensation Phetjeeja is a very big fan of ONE Championship fan favorite Stamp Fairtex.

On Friday night, Phetjeeja will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand for a high-stakes battle in the art of eight limbs. ‘The Queen’ will face two-time ISKA kickboxing world champion Lara Fernandez as part of the promotion’s stacked ONE Fight Night 12 card on Prime Video event inside the iconic venue.

Before attempting to secure her third-straight win under the ONE banner, Phetjeeja spoke with the South China Morning Post and discussed some of her favorite fighters, including former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex:

“Yes, she [Stamp Fairtex] is very successful in ONE Championship and I always like to watch her competing,” Phetjeeja said.

Stamp, like Phetjeeja, is a highly decorated Muay Thai practitioner, but these days, the Fairtex athlete has her sights set on making history by becoming the promotion’s first-ever three-sport world champion. She’ll have the opportunity to do exactly that this September when she returns to the circle for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title fight against MMA veteran Ham Seo Hee.

Ham earned her opportunity to challenge for the world title after securing a decisive unanimous decision victory over Japanese standout Itsuki Hirata at ONE Fight Night 8. Next, ‘Hamzzang’ will square off with Stamp Fairtex, bringing together the atomweight division's top two ranked contenders for a can’t-miss world title bout later this year.

However, you won’t have to wait long to see Phetjeeja in action as the 21-year-old striking prodigy returns Friday night determined to put on another show for the hometown crowd in Bangkok.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

