Phetjeeja shares initial reaction after winning $100,000 contract from ONE Championship

The year 2023 has been an eventful one for rising Thai fighter Phetjeeja, which includes signing a contract with ONE Championship.

She started the year with two grand Muay Thai performances in the promotion’s ONE Friday Fights series, impressing the organization and earning a contract worth $100,000 thereafter.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, the 21-year-old Venum Training Camp affiliate shared how she received the news that she is being signed to a contract, saying:

“I was shocked [when I got the contract]. I never thought I could sign a contract with ONE Championship and represent the Thai people to show our national martial art to the world. I want to thank Mr. Chatri [Sityodtong – ONE Chairman and CEO] for offering me the contract."

The first appearance of ‘The Queen’ was back in March at ONE Friday Fights 9, where she was a second-round technical knockout (body shots) winner over Albanian-Greek fighter Fani Peloumpi.

Then in May at ONE Friday Fights 16, she fashioned another TKO (punches) victory, this time in the opening round over French opponent Ines Pilutti.

Phetjeeja is looking to sustain her winning momentum as she makes her ONE main roster debut later this week at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

She is going up against Lara Fernandez of Spain in a featured atomweight Muay Thai clash, part of the nine-fight event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In Lara Fernandez, 26, Phetjeeja is up against an opponent in pursuit of back-to-back wins after earning her maiden ONE victory last time around.

The Lone Wolf Fight Team representative was a split-decision winner over Thai Dangkongfah Banchamek back in December in Manila.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

