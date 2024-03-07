Phetjeeja targets Stamp’s MMA world title: “I’ll get ready in one or two years”

Thai sensation Phetjeeja also has plans of competing in mixed martial arts apart from kickboxing and Muay Thai at some point. She is even looking forward to vying for a world title in the multi-faceted sport against atomweight queen and ONE superstar Stamp Fairtex.

The interim atomweight kickboxing world champion shared this in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA just as she prepares for her unification fight against reigning divisional champion Janet Todd later this week.

Phetjeeja said:

“I think it would be a benefit for me to like, you know, just keep training it [MMA]. I’ll try training it and maybe I'll get ready in one or two years. Maybe I'll go after the MMA belt too.”

Stamp won the vacant atomweight MMA world title back in September by defeating South Korea's Ham Seo Hee by TKO in the third round of their title clash.

By claiming the MMA belt, she made history by becoming a three-world champion after previously holding the division’s Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles at the same time.

But before Phetjeeja goes for the MMA belt, she is focusing at the moment on becoming the undisputed atomweight kickboxing world champion by defeating Todd at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8.

ONE Fight Night 20 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America. It is also available on watch.onefc.com.

Phetjeeja says she has studied Janet Todd’s fighting style and ready to go to battle

Phetjeeja knows she is up against a formidable opponent in Janet Todd in her upcoming fight but believes she is ready to take on the challenge after studying the style of the veteran American fighter.

The two top atomweight strikers will headline ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8 in Thailand. At stake is the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world title.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the 22-year-old Thai sensation shared that apart from putting in the work in the gym, she has also studied the game of ‘JT’ and is looking forward to coming up with a win.

The interim atomweight kickboxing title holder said:

“Everyone has their own styles and it’s very important to study them, know their styles, and know what they're going to throw.”

Apart from becoming the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, Phetjeeja is also out to get a win to keep her unblemished ONE record, which currently stands at 5-0, intact.