Stamp Fairtex has nothing but praise for potential future opponent Phetjeeja: “She’s amazing”

Newly crowned ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is over the moon after winning her third world title in a third sport. It was a longtime dream come true for Stamp to take home the atomweight MMA title, and now that she sits atop the throne in a stacked division, the future is indeed limitless for the 25-year-old superstar.

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, Stamp has contemplated a return to pure striking martial arts in order to reclaim her belts, with the ultimate goal of holding three of the division’s belts concurrently – a remarkable achievement if she’s able to get it done.

However, the atomweight division has only gotten deeper since Stamp left, and there are a slew of dangerous opponents for the 25-year-old phenom. One of those opponents, fellow Thai star ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja, is a fighter fans have long clamored for Stamp to face.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Stamp had nothing but praise for Phetjeeja.

The Fairtex gym representative said:

“She’s such a versatile, dangerous fighter. She’s been famous since she was a kid, and had been in a boxing national team, and had competed in Olympics too. She’s amazing.”

Phetjeeja took ONE Championship by storm when she made her promotional debut in March of 2023 at ONE Friday Fights. Two explosive technical knockout victories later, and ‘The Queen’ had earned a six-figure ONE Championship contract, and was welcomed onto the main roster, where she continued her rampage.

Since then, Phetjeeja has scored two more scintillating stoppages – over Spain’s Lara Fernandez, and most recently over Australia’s Celest Hansen earlier this month.

Needless to say, Phetjeeja is absolutely electrifying ONE Championship with her all-action style, and a matchup with Stamp would be every fight fan’s dream.

Stamp says she’s taking a slight break however, and is currently on vacation just a few weeks after ONE Fight Night 14.

