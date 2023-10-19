Stamp Fairtex willing to fight Xiong Jing Nan anywhere in the world, gunning for champ-champ status

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex made history a few weeks ago, when she became only the second woman in ONE Championship history to hold the atomweight MMA throne.

Stamp defeated no.2-ranked women’s atomweight MMA contender Ham Seo Hee of South Korea in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 to capture the vacant atomweight belt. This came just moments after former queen, Singaporean-American superstar ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee announced her official retirement from professional MMA competition in an emotional ceremony in the Circle.

The Thai superstar ended up winning via third round technical knockout, and Lee crowned Stamp herself afterward.

Where does Stamp go from here? Well naturally, the 25-year-old is looking at becoming a two-division ONE world champion, and she has expressed her desire to go after reigning ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan for her belt.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Stamp said it would be an honor to square off with Xiong, no matter the result.

The Fairtex gym representative said:

“Absolutely. I’d love to challenge myself in that sense. No matter how the outcome may be, I’d consider it a win because it’ll be another step of overcoming and challenging my own limitations.”

When asked where she would like the fight to happen, whether in Japan or Qatar later this year, or even at home in Bangkok, Stamp simply replied:

“Anywhere. I’d love to compete anywhere among these places.”

Could Stamp, a former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, and now reigning atomweight MMA queen move up a division and invade strawweight? Only time will tell.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham took place live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on September 30th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of the event via replay on demand on Amazon Prime Video.