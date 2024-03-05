WATCH: Thai phenom Phetjeeja exudes perfection in incredible ONE Championship run

ONE Championship shared a highlight reel featuring Phetjeeja’s action-packed promotional success thus far.

'The Queen' made her promotional debut in May 2023 at ONE Friday FIghts 9, defeating Fani Peloumpi by second-round knockout. The 22-year-old quickly became a fan favorite by securing three more Muay Thai wins over the eight months, all by KO/TKO.

In December 2023, the hard-hitting Thai superstar earned an opportunity to face Anissa Meksen for the ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world title. After five hard-fought rounds, ‘The Queen’ emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

ONE recently honored the 22-year-old’s promotional success with a highlight reel posted on YouTube with the following caption:

“Before interim titleholder Phetjeeja takes on reigning queen Janet Todd in a ONE Women's Atomweight Kickboxing World Title unification showdown on March 8 at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video, relive her dominant run in ONE so far!”

Watch Phetjeeja’s ONE tenure highlight reel below:

When and who is Phetjeeja fighting next?

On Friday, March 8, ONE Championship will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for an all-women event featuring two world title fights. In the ONE Fight Night 20 main event, Phetjeeja looks to cash in her interim world title for undisputed gold when she faces ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, Janet Todd.

‘JT’ holds a 3-0 promotional kickboxing record, including her latest win against Stamp Fairtex. The 38-year-old American has teased retirement after her upcoming bout, so it’ll be intriguing to see if she can take out the young Thai superstar to end her career.

The March 8 event will also feature Allycia Hellen Rodrigues returning to defend her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title. The Brazilian’s latest challenge will be Cristina Morales, who is coming off a first-round knockout win against ‘Supergirl’.

ONE Fight Night 20 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Check out the full OFN 20 fight card below: