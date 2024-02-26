WATCH: Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan whips serious power in preparation for her return at ONE Fight Night 20

Jackie Buntan is ready to get back to work when she heads to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

On Friday, March 8, the Boxing Works standout will seek her third-straight win when she meets ‘The Italian Queen’ Martine Michieletto at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video. The last time fans saw Buntan inside the ring, she scored a sensational first-round knockout against Diandra Martin in May. She’ll look to deliver a similar result against one of the most experienced fighters in the strawweight division.

“Jackie Buntan is ready to throw DOWN 🥊 Can the American striker take home the win against Martine Michieletto on March 8 at ONE Fight Night 20 on @primevideo?”

Michieletto will be making her sophomore appearance with the promotion after an impressive showing against the UK’s Amber Kitchen at ONE Fight Night 11 last summer.

Jackie Buntan ready to show off her improved skills in ONE Championship return

After taking a self-imposed layoff to continue sharpening her skills and taking much-needed rest, Jackie Buntan is ready to make 2024 one of her most active years and show off the fruits of her labor inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

“It’s just to be as active as possible in fighting,” Buntan told Sportskeeda MMA. “Just to keep it simple, so cliche, but keep working and keep getting better. I say that because last year I had one fight, great camp, great fight, opened some opportunities for me but having a hiatus for pretty much most of the year, I just want to be active, that’s the goal.”

Will Buntan add another big win to her already impressive resume, or will Martine Michieletto establish herself as the next big thing in the stacked strawweight division?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20 live and for free in U.S. primetime on March 8.