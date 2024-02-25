WATCH: Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan unleashes massive power in dominant ONE debut against ‘Wondergirl’

Jackie Buntan will make his first appearance of 2024 on March 8 when she returns for a clash with ‘The Italian Queen’ Martine Michieletto.

From the moment she first stepped inside the Circle, the 26-year-old Boxing Works standout has looked nothing short of impressive. ONE Championship is looking back at Buntan’s impressive debut performance against Thai fan favorite Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak at ONE: Fists of Fury before she goes for her sixth career win inside the Circle.

“Jackie Buntan’s ONE debut was UNREAL 😱 The American striker faces Martine Michieletto at ONE Fight Night 20 on @primevideo! 🙌”

After coming up short in her first ONE world title opportunity, Buntan has bounced back with notable wins over Amber Kitchen via unanimous decision and a highlight-reel-worthy knockout of Aussie standout Diandra Martin in her last outing.

With a win at ONE Fight Night 20, Buntan could put herself in a prime position for another shot at the strawweight division’s reigning Muay Thai titleholder — Smilla Sundell.

Martine Michieletto seeks her second straight win with a victory over Jackie Buntan

The bout will serve as Martine Michieletto’s sophomore appearance for the promotion, but she is a highly decorated striker closing in on 50 career wins. ‘The Italian Queen’ has captured multiple world titles throughout her career, including the ISKA world K-1 featherweight championship and the WMF featherweight title.

Making her promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 11 in June, Michieletto earned a decisive decision victory over the UK’s Amber Kitchen.

Who comes out on top when Jackie Buntan meets Italian star Martine Michieletto inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20 live and for free in U.S. primetime on March 8.