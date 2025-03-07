Phetjeeja wants to end winless streak in Japan against hometown bet Kana at ONE 172: “I definitely won’t lose”

Phetjeeja is ready to finally break through in Japan.

With wins over Anissa Meksen and Janet Todd, Phetjeeja has established herself and one of the best female kickboxers in the world.

At ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, she'll look to prove it once again when she puts her ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship on the line against former Krush and K-1 titleholder Kana Morimoto.

ONE Championship's return to the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan presents Phetjeeja with a big opportunity.

Not just to solidify herself as perhaps the best P4P woman in eight-ounce gloves, but to finally break through and earn her first win in 'The Land of the Rising Sun':

"I’ve fought in Japan twice but I lost both. For this third time, I definitely won’t lose," she told ONE during a recent interview. "It’s been almost 10 years since I fought in Japan. That time when I last fought in Japan, I was just 14 years old."

Phetjeeja's unbeaten run meets tough test in Kana

Thus far, Phetjeeja is a perfect 6-0 under the ONE Championship banner, with an incredible 208 career wins to her credit overall.

Aside from her success in kickboxing, she's also landed highlight-reel knockouts against Fani Peloumpi, Ines Pilutti, Lara Fernandez, and Celest Hansen in the 'art of eight limbs'.

But with all due respect to those women, none of them have the credentials of Kana Morimoto.

Making her promotional debut last year, the four-time K-1 queen climbed into the win column with a dominant decision victory over Moa Carlsson at ONE Friday Fights 95, setting the stage for a showdown with Phetjeeja.

She goes into her first ONE world title opportunity with 23 wins, 11 coming by way of knockout. Will she add win number 24 at ONE 172, or will 'The Queen' prove to be too much for the Japanese star?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

