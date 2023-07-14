Phetjeeja wary of Lara Fernandez’s ‘very dangerous’ striking arsenal

Muay Thai standout Phetjeeja is fully aware of the well-rounded skill set that her ONE Fight Night 12 opponent, Lara Fernandez, possesses.

With more than 200 wins and only 21 years old, Phetjeeja is by far and away one of the most exciting prospects in all of combat sports, On Friday night, ‘The Queen’ will have an opportunity to show the world what she can do when ONE Championship heads back to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video.

Stepping onto the global stage, Phetjeeja will attempt to earn her third straight win under the ONE banner after scoring highlight-reel-worthy knockouts against Fani Peloumpi and Ines Pilutti in her last two outings. Standing in her way of another victory will be former WBC Muay Thai world champion, Lara Fernandez.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Phetjeeja was complimentary of her opponents’ skill set, saying:

“For Lara, she’s a very dangerous fighter so she has all the striking, like the punches, the kicks, and the push kicks. She has all that.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



| Jul 14 at 8PM ET

Watch Live on Prime

Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries "Pizza Power" does it all 🤩 How will former ONE World Title challenger Lara Fernandez fare against Thai striker Phetjeeja at ONE Fight Night 12 on @primevideo? #ONEFightNight12 | Jul 14 at 8PM ETWatch Live on PrimeLive TV broadcast in 170+ countries "Pizza Power" does it all 🤩 How will former ONE World Title challenger Lara Fernandez fare against Thai striker Phetjeeja at ONE Fight Night 12 on @primevideo?#ONEFightNight12 | Jul 14 at 8PM ET🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch Live on Prime🌍 Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries https://t.co/fM6ScsMs37

Lara Fernandez will be making her third appearance in ONE Championship after splitting the first two, suffering a unanimous decision loss to ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd. The Spanish beauty bounced back in October with a solid win over Dangkongfah Banchamek.

Fernandez will look to make it back-to-back wins this Friday night in hopes of getting back into ONE world title contention.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

Poll : 0 votes