Phetjeeja willing to face ‘anyone’ if match with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is off the table 

21-year-old Muay Thai prodigy Phetjeeja is more than ready to take on any woman that ONE Championship puts in front of her, including reigning atomweight ONE world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

‘The Queen’ delivered another highlight reel-worthy performance on Friday night, scoring a stunning 26-second knockout of former WBC Muay Thai world champion Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 12.

Following her third straight finish, Phetjeeja called for a world title fight with Rodrigues, the promotion’s reigning atomweight Muay Thai titleholder.

However, Phetjeeja made it very clear that if a shot at ONE Championship gold is not in the cards just yet, she will gladly take out anyone that the promotion matches her up with:

“I can face anyone that is selected for me because I have to keep training I have to keep my fitness condition,” Phetjeeja told the South China Morning Post. “I have to be better. So anyone.”

Catch the full interview below:

Phetjeeja is now 3-0 under the ONE Championship banner with an incredible 205 career wins to her credit.

With a 100% finish rate in the promotion and a quick finish against Lara Fernandez, ‘The Queen’ certainly looks more than deserving of a world title opportunity, but she may be biting off more than she can chew by asking for a fight with someone as decorated and dangerous as Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 12 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.