Phillip Miller MMA: Why did the undefeated UFC fighter of the golden age retire early?

Phillip Miller seemed destined for mixed martial arts stardom after beginning his career with 16 consecutive wins. The undefeated fighter abruptly walked away from the sport in 2003 at the age of just 24 years old.

He did an interview with Sherdog in 2009 in which he discussed his decision to prematurely retire, stating:

"You know, it's a career that's not supposed to be long. You're supposed to get in, you're supposed to put your mark in, and then get out. The longer you stay, the more long-term damage you do. For each fighter, it's his own decision. How much is he willing to give up for that paycheck?"

Miller joined the organization ahead of UFC 38 in 2002. However, he only had two fights with the promotion. Following his departure, he faced Moacir Oliveira in the HOOKnSHOOT promotion. Despite picking up a dominant unanimous decision victory, the bout had a negative effect on Miller, who knew that it was possible he might have ended on the other side of such a performance:

"I was just hammering on that guy for three rounds. At the end of that fight, he couldn't even stand. As soon as he left the ring, he was just puking. We were all supposed to go take a piss test. And they were like negative on the piss test. [They said], 'He's got to be taken in an ambulance to the hospital.' And I was just like, 'You know what? I would have done the same thing if I was in his position.' You know when you've got the personality that you're just not going to quit."

Miller, who at one point appeared on his way to capturing UFC gold, instead joined the Los Angeles Police Department. It is unclear if he is still serving as a police officer.

Why did Phillip Miller leave the UFC after just two fights?

As is the case with many fighters, Phillip Miller's departure from the UFC was reportedly due to a contract dispute. Following dominant performances at UFC 38 and UFC 40, the undefeated fighter was in talks to face Phil Baroni at UFC 41. He reportedly wanted a pay increase ahead of the fight, however, the promotion, unwilling to meet his demands, released him from his contract.

𝙱𝚛𝚊𝚍 𝚆𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚘𝚗 @MMABrad48 FloCombat @FloCombat ON THIS DAY – JULY 13, 2002



Seven fights.

45,000 buys.

"Later released on home video."

First



...Things have changed just a bit in 16 years.



Phillip Miller was sooooooooo good. UFC stiffed him for about $12,000, so he retired at 16-0, two winnable fights away from being champion and coaching on TUF.

It is unclear if Phillip Miller would have still retired at such a young age if he had remained in the UFC. His bout with Moacir Oliveira, which contributed to his early retirement, would not have taken place.

