"He is a bad boy" - Dana White credits Colby Covington for backing up his words

Dana White has showered praise for Colby Covington.

The UFC president recently appeared on the Full Send Podcast. During the conversation, White discussed the upcoming UFC Anaheim fight, being chased out of Boston by the mob, and being done with Jake Paul.

Near the end of the show, they also talked about the upcoming Masvidal vs. Covington fight in March 2022. During the discussion, Dana White was seen lavishing praise on 'Chaos' for always living up to his words.

"He talks a lot of sh*t but he backs it up. If Kamaru Usman did not exist Colby would be the world champion right now, you know what I mean? He is a bad boy, he is tough."

You can watch the full interview of Dana White below:

Masvidal and Covington are set to headline the main event of UFC 272 scheduled for March 5, 2022. The pay-per-view will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be a five-round non-title fight.

The rivalry between 'Gamebred' and 'Chaos' has been brewing for years now. The two welterweight contenders were once good friends and trained together at American Top Team in Florida. Both men are coming off losses against welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman and will be looking to make a statement at UFC 272.

Dana White talks about Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC

Dana White, in the same interview, also discussed Nurmagomedov's promotion, Eagle FC.

According to White, the goal of any MMA promotion would be to compete with the UFC. However, White appears unconcerned, claiming that there are numerous MMA events taking place yearly around the world.

"You know, I'm sure... that's the goal, yeah. But there's tons of these events that go on every weekend. That you guys probably don't even realize, that happens every weekend all over the world, so... But yeah, he's got some real money behind him and you know, I keep telling him, 'You're gonna learn what it's like to be on this side of the f****** fence.' He's the most respectful f****** kid in the world man. He's a great dude, always been straight up with us. And you know, all good with him."

Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA promotion, Eagle FC, is all set to make its debut in the US on January 28. The event will feature the likes of former UFC champion Rashad Evans and kickboxing legend Tyrone Spong.

