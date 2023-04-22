PHOTO: Amanda Nunes and partner Nina expecting second child

UFC women's two-division champion Amanda Nunes and her partner Nina Ansaroff have announced that they are expecting their second child. This is exciting news for the couple, who welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raegan Ann Nunes, in September 2020.

Former UFC strawweight fighter Nina Nunes has welcomed a baby girl into the world through in vitro fertilization using a sperm donor. As reported by the New York Times, the retired MMA fighter and her wife, Nina, started the IVF process in 2019, and are now proud parents of two beautiful children.

Amanda Nunes made history as the first openly gay UFC champion, and her journey to motherhood has been an inspiration to many. The couple announced their exciting news on social media, sharing a family photo and a heartwarming video from the doctor's office. They have named their new bundle of joy Hazel Ann Nunes.

Check out the exciting official announcement below:

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena 3 has been set as the headline fight for UFC 289

The MMA world is eagerly anticipating a long-awaited rematch between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena as they prepare to face off for the UFC women's bantamweight championship in a trilogy bout. The two fighters have a storied history, having split their previous matches with one victory apiece.

UFC 269 was a night to remember as Julianna Pena pulled off an incredible upset, defeating Amanda Nunes and claiming bantamweight gold with a second-round submission victory. It was a stunning performance that left the MMA world in shock, as Pena became the first fighter to defeat Nunes in almost six years.

However, their rematch at UFC 277 saw 'The Lioness' regain her championship belt with a commanding unanimous decision victory, reaffirming her status as one of the greatest female fighters of all time. Despite the setback, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' remains a fierce competitor and will undoubtedly be looking to avenge her loss and reclaim the bantamweight title when she faces Nunes for a third time at UFC 289.

