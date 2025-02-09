Photo of arch-rivals Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira sitting next to each other at UFC 312 sets internet ablaze: "Frame this pic up in the UFC HOF"

The MMA community has noticed Israel Adesanya sitting alongside Alex Pereira at UFC 312. Many have praised the photo, expressing admiration for how the former rivals have developed a friendship over time, while others encouraged Adesanya to train with Pereira.

Adesanya and Pereira are both in attendance for UFC 312, which is currently taking place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Notably, the Brazilian is present to corner Sean Strickland for his middleweight title bid against reigning champion Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 312.

Adesanya, Pereira, and the latter's MMA coach Plinio Cruz were seen seated next to one other in a recent social media post shared by the former champion's podcast @freestylebender, which read:

''CHAMA !''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Frame this pic up in the UFC HOF''

Another one stated:

''Martial Artists are by far the coolest people on this Planet. They understand they both have the Same LOVE for the sport and understand that when Martial artist collide. Somebody has to win but the Respect that comes after is ridiculous beautiful.''

Other fans wrote:

''You gotta grow your beard out or something do some sort of new look like an old master or some sh*t and come back new and evolved. PRESSURE FIGHTER IZZY "the style breaker"

''Vegeta & Goku, Naruto & Sasuke, Izzy & Poatan. Please champ, start the new arch of training, i'm looking forward to see you overcoming this bad phase. You both are the best strikers of this whole thing! CHAMA !!!"

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: Comments under @freestylebender's post on Instagram]

Adesanya and Pereira have fought twice in the octagon. At UFC 281, 'Poatan' stunned the world by knocking out Adesanya in the fifth round to capture the 185-pound belt.

However, in their rematch at UFC 287, Adesanya exacted revenge, reclaiming his title by knocking Pereira to the ground in the second round.

