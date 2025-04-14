Photo: Dustin Poirier's wife Jolie shares adorable family photo from UFC 314 with daughter Parker Noelle and 'The Diamond' in desk analyst setting

Dustin Poirier's wife, Jolie, commemorated their time at UFC 314 by uploading a family picture alongside their young daughter, Parker Noelle, on her Instagram story, which was then shared by Poirier on his. 'The Diamond' can be seen wearing more formal attire than he usually does, though not quite a suit.

He was working as an analyst at UFC 314, and the family snapped a picture in front of the desk at which Poirier usually makes predictions and offers pre-fight strategic insight into upcoming matches. Poirier, who, again, shared his wife's story on Instagram, captioned it as follows:

"BTS with Sweet P"

While Poirier worked at the analyst desk this weekend, he remains one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster. He is a former interim lightweight champion, and has shared the octagon with the best of the best. Unfortunately, after three undisputed lightweight title shots, he has failed to crown himself.

Check out the Poirier family picture:

A screenshot of Dustin Poirier's Instagram story

After his latest loss to Islam Makhachev, who submitted him with a D'Arce choke at UFC 302, 'The Diamond' has struggled for purpose in the cage. While he's still capable of competing against the greatest fighters in the world, he does not want to keep fighting for the sake of fighting if he won't ever win an undisputed title.

Thus, Poirier has come to terms with his career and is now aiming for a retirement fight, which is rumored to take place in his home state of Louisiana in New Orleans. However, he hasn't been confirmed for a fight by the UFC, nor has there been an opponent selected, only his demand that it be a fellow MMA legend.

Dustin Poirier has only lost to champions since 2017

After a stunning knockout loss to Michael Johnson on Sep. 17, 2016 at UFC Fight Night 94, Dustin Poirier went on a tear. The only he has suffered since have been to either undisputed UFC champions or fellow interim champions. Those losses came against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje.

Nurmagomedov and Oliveira were both undisputed lightweight champions, while Gaethje was once an interim lightweight champion. Thereafter, 'The Diamond's' only other loss was against Islam Makhachev, who reigns as the current undisputed UFC lightweight champion.

