Photo: Israel Adesanya recreates look of popular 'The Incredibles' character Frozone, sets up a fan poll

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya had fans buzzing with a recent social media post highlighting his resemblance to Frozone from The Incredibles.

Adesanya took to his Instagram Story to share a selfie of himself wearing sunglasses, mirroring Frozone’s signature look.

Known for his pop culture references both inside and outside the octagon, the former champion playfully added a side-by-side comparison of himself and Frozone, captioning it, “I look like Dat Modaf**ka.” He followed up with a fan poll featuring humorous choices.

Check out the screenshot of Israel Adesanya's Instagram Story below:

Israel Adesanya's Instagram Story. [Screenshot courtesy: @stylebender on Instagram]

Adesanya has never shied away from expressing his love for anime and superhero characters, even when mocked by fellow fighters like Sean Strickland. His nickname, ‘The Last Stylebender’, is inspired by the anime Avatar: The Last Airbender.

As for his MMA career, Adesanya most recently headlined UFC Fight Night 250 against Nassourdine Imavov at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 1. Despite a strong first round, the Nigerian-born Kiwi suffered a knockout loss in the second frame.

Israel Adesanya's coach dismisses retirement calls from fans

Israel Adesanya’s loss to Nassourdine Imavov marked his third consecutive defeat in the promotion, leading fans and analysts to speculate about his potential retirement.

In an interview with Sky Sports NZ, Adesanya’s striking coach, Mike Angove, dismissed the discussion and made it clear that the former champion remains motivated and determined to reclaim his spot at the top:

"That fight was going great until it wasn't. That's the nature of where we're at. And that was a genuine mistake... Izzy's back in the gym, he's got a renewed hunger. People are keen to write his eulogy, to which I would say, 'Bleep off.' Let him write his own story because he's quite capable of it. People are too quick to base their judgement on their incredibly intimate knowledge of what goes on at the gym... Because you know that from your grandma's basement."

Check out Mike Angove’s comments below (4:30):

Adesanya has secured just one win in his last five fights, which came against his rival Alex Pereira at UFC 287, where he reclaimed the middleweight title. Following that victory, he lost the belt to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

