PHOTO: Michael Bisping pays unique tribute to late Art Jimmerson during commentary duties at UFC St. Louis

The UFC paid tribute to Art Jimmerson in the first event following the former boxer's passing and Michael Bisping led the production in honoring the late fighter. Bisping was in the Enterprise Arena for UFC St. Louis performing his typical on-air analyst alongside Brendan Fitzgerald and Laura Sanko.

Once the official graphic from the UFC recognizing Jimmerson had left the screen, the broadcast trio appeared on camera. In honor of 'One Glove,' Bisping wore a red boxing glove on his left hand to pay his respects to the UFC 1 competitor.

As one of the eight competitors of UFC 1, Jimmerson represented boxing and entered his first-round fight with Royce Gracie with a 29-5 record in the ring. Jimmerson iconically competed at the inaugural event with just one boxing glove on his left hand, allowing his back hand to be free to defend from takedowns and grappling exchanges, thus giving him the nickname 'One Glove.'

Jimmerson would lose to Gracie in just over two minutes. The eventual UFC 1 winner would quickly progress into a mount position, forcing a tap just seconds later despite not threatening a submission.

According to the fighter's official profile with the UFC, Jimmerson was a native of St. Louis, Missouri, growing up just hours away from the Enterprise Center.

Art Jimmerson's cause of death

In an official statement from Art Jimmerson's family, the legendary boxer's son released a post on Facebook announcing the death of his father. The family, however, did not disclose the cause of death, which remains unknown to the general public.

Jimmerson was 60 years old at the time of his death.

Following his final boxing fight in 2002, Jimmerson turned his attention to coaching. The American was also a proud Christian and often showed his belief in his religion on social media.

In each public appearance before his death — particularly those related to the UFC — Jimmerson would continue to wear a boxing glove on his left hand, keeping his gimmick alive.