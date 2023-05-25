June 24 will see the UFC visit Jacksonville, Florida, for a Fight Night event that will air on ABC. This event is set to be headlined by a bout pitting top featherweight contenders Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria against one another.

Emmett’s last fight saw him fall to Yair Rodriguez in the second round via submission.

The defeat saw ‘The Fighting Falmer’ miss out on a chance to become interim featherweight champion, a win which could’ve set up a fight against 145lbs kingpin Alexander Volkanovski.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC284 Yair Rodriguez submits Josh Emmett to claim interim featherweight gold Yair Rodriguez submits Josh Emmett to claim interim featherweight gold 😤 #UFC284 https://t.co/96CEpFEhh4

However, as he is ranked at No.5, Emmett will still be a step up in competition for No.9 ranked Topuria.

‘El Matador’, though, cannot be counted out of this fight. He boasts a record of 13-0, and has picked up five straight wins inside the octagon, most recently submitting the highly-touted Bryce Mitchell with an arm triangle choke.

With just under a month to go before the event takes place, the poster for it, which features the two headliners, has now been released and was recently posted to Twitter by reporter Marcel Dorff.

Interestingly, the bout between Emmett and Topuria was initially pegged for the Fight Night event scheduled for Las Vegas on June 17. However, it was announced in April that it had been moved to the Jacksonville show, although no official reason for this was given.

UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs. Topuria – what did Ilia Topuria say about facing elite opposition?

Ilia Topuria’s upcoming fight with Josh Emmett in the headliner of UFC Jacksonville will be his first clash with a truly elite-level opponent. Emmett is currently ranked at No.5 in the featherweight division.

Despite this, ‘El Matador’ has not been shy about suggesting that he’s ready to take out top-level opponents.

In an interview with KOImenero that took place in January, Topuria stated that he could finish former UFC featherweight champ Max Holloway inside a single round, and that even Conor McGregor would only last two rounds with him.

“I’d finish him (Holloway) in the first round and it would be a beating. They’ll see. Every time I fight a harder opponent, everyone will see my real level. I struggle a lot less fighting technical fighters than fighters with more unpredictable striking. They’ll see, I’ll make it look easy...(Against McGregor) It would last two rounds. Just because I’d try to make the first one entertaining for the fans”

(Transcripts via @u/danielromero6 on Reddit)

Watch Ilia Topuria discuss some potential opponents below.

