Photo: UFC middleweight Joaquin Buckley suffers a nasty hematoma during his KO win over Antonio Arroyo 

Joaquin Buckley had a triumphant night at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann as he defeated his opponent Antonio Arroyo via TKO in the third round of the fight.

Watch the UFC middleweight's finish at UFC Vegas 37 below:

Apart from the win, what stood out from the fight was a hematoma on Buckley's forehead.

You can see an image of the hematoma on Joaquin Buckley's forehead below:

Joaquin Buckley shot to fame when he delivered a jaw-dropping knockout in his fight against Impa Kasanganay in October 2020. Buckley tried to throw a head kick but got his leg caught by Kasanganay. 'New Mansa' then delivered a spinning round kick to his opponent's head, knocking him out cold.

The 27-year-old won a Performance of the Night bonus for his now-viral knockout.

In his post-fight interview, Buckley broke down his flashy knockout finish, calling it 'Wakanda style.'

""I’m trying to steal all the bonuses. We drill to kill but I never landed it in a fight before. But he was coming hard, he had heavy pressure so I said why not just throw it? And I got it, I landed.... I was conscious of it because he caught my foot the first time. I was hesitant to throw it then, but the second time was like, why not? When I threw it, I connected, I just didn’t know that I knocked him out until I seen his body go stiff and thought, ‘Oh, yeah. That’s game over. I call it Wakanda style," said Joaquin Buckley.

Joaquin Buckley has won three out of his five fights in the UFC

Joaquin Buckley is a rising prospect in the middleweight division of the UFC. The 27-year-old entered the UFC with a professional record of 10-2.

His debut in the multi-billion dollar promotion was an unsuccessful one as Kevin Holland knocked him out in the third round of the bout.

But 'New Mansa' bounced back and knocked out his next two opponents in spectacular fashion. Buckley also won the Performance of the Night bonus for both those fights.

With the win at UFC Vegas 37, Buckley has three wins in the UFC, all of them coming via knockout.

