Photo: When a wall of security separated Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz ahead of their heated clash at UFC 202 

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz is one of the most iconic rivalries in the history of the UFC. A lot of it has to do with the enigmatic personality possessed by the two fighters.

After their first encounter at UFC 196, the two were matched up again for UFC 202. Things got heated during the lead-up to the rematch, soo much so that a wall of bodyguards was placed inside the octagon to prevent the two stars from getting physical before the start of the fight.

McGregor was supposed to fight Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 196. However, the Brazilian pulled out of the fight due to an injury and Diaz was brought in as a short-notice replacement. On fight night, Diaz pulled off a huge upset and submitted the Irishman in the second round of the fight. This was the Dublin native's first loss inside the UFC.

The two had their rematch at UFC 202. Diaz, along with his team, walked out of the pre-fight press conference, all the while hurling insults at the 'Notorious' megastar. McGregor went on to throw bottles at the Stockton native and his team.

When the two finally faced off inside the octagon for the second time, it was an all-out war. Both fighters gave it their all and went toe-to-toe against each other for 25 minutes.

In the end, McGregor took home the victory via majority decision.

Charles Oliveira wants to fight Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz on the same night

Charles Oliveira recently competed at UFC 274, where he defeated Justin Gaethje in spectacular fashion. After his impressive victory, 'Do Bronx' went on Twitter to say he was willing to fight both Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz back-to-back on the same night.

"Just for the record, I like to break records and I want to break another one... Fighting twice in same night. I can knock Conor out, and make [Diaz] tap. What do you think, @danawhite?"

During an interview on Blockasset's 'Block Party', the Brazilian shared the reasoning behind his callouts.

“Well the fact is that both Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz were bad mouthing me on Twitter. So, I just got into the rhythm and I just joked. Why not break records? That’s what I do for a business. So, I’ll do fights. I’ll fight both of them. And the fact is that the crowd loves this. It’s a bit of a game and bit of a reality, but on a VR.” [Translated from Portuguese by Blockasset]

