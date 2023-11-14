PHOTOS: Brittney Palmer pecks Arianny Celeste on the lips in adorable birthday wish compilation 

It's no secret that UFC ring girls Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer share a close relationship. The two famous friends often feature in each other's social media posts and can be seen working together octagon-side at major UFC events.

Given the warm relationship between the two, it's unsurprising to see Palmer wish Celeste on her birthday by posting some of their fondest memories on her Instagram handle. Palmer also wrote a heartfelt message for Celeste, expressing her love and admiration for the Nevada native:

"On this special day, I want to pour my heart out to my incredible best friend, @ariannyceleste. Words cannot fully capture the depth of what I feel for you. You are more than just a friend; you are a pillar of unwavering loyalty, a constant source of joy and laughter, a shining example of confidence and beauty, and a symbol of strength that inspires me every day... Happy birthday, princess."

The post included pictures from their photoshoots, celebrations, UFC events, vacations, and other important occasions. In the last slide of the Instagram post, Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste can be seen sharing an adorable peck while living it up at an ODESZA music concert.

(Please note that some content may be unsuitable for underage readers. Viewer discretion is advised.)

UFC octagon girl Arianny Celeste on slowing down and putting family first

Arianny Celeste recently opened up about her experience as a mother and how motherhood changed her priorities.

Celeste is undoubtedly among the most popular UFC octagon girls today, and the 38-year-old has been working for the promotion for over 15 years. Widely considered 'The Queen of Ring Girls,' Celeste is also an accomplished fashion model who has garnered a massive fan following over the years.

Arianny Celeste won the coveted 'Ringcard Girl of the Year' at the World MMA Awards seven times. As a model, the Nevada native has featured in high-profile magazines like Sports Illustrated, Playboy, and Maxim. Unsurprisingly, becoming a mother changed Celeste's work-life balance drastically.

In an interview on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy podcast, Celeste opened up about slowing things down through her pregnancy and during her life as a mother. She said:

"I think I'm not used to relaxing and letting go. Just becoming a mom and being pregnant has slowed me down. But now I'm just like, 'Okay I need to slow down to be present for my baby. So yeah, I just have never really been the kind of like just chill person. I'm always go go go."

Catch Celeste's comments below (2:30):

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates