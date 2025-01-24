Photos: Charles Oliveira beams with unbridled joy during incredible wildlife experience on Thai resort

Charles Oliveira is currently enjoying his time away from the octagon, having recently taken a trip to Thailand, where he snapped several pictures at an elephant resort. The pictures consisted exclusively of moments between 'do Bronx' and the various elephants at the resort.

He bathed, played, swam with, and even fed the elephants during his time there, which he described as a great experience. It marked a much-needed vacation for him, as he fought as recently as Nov. 16, 2024, defeating his former foe Michael Chandler in a rematch.

Check out Charles Oliveira's photos:

Oliveira's vacation pictures

Oliveira's vacation pictures

The resort, which is actually a wildlife sanctuary, is named All Elephant Home according to the ex-UFC lightweight champion's Instagram post. While he uploaded ample pictures and even clips of his time at the sanctuary, he shared a disclaimer revealing that more will be shared on his OnlyF*ns account.

Oliveira is no stranger to wildlife, owning his own farm, which he featured on an episode of UFC Embedded ahead of his UFC 309 co-main event clash with Chandler, which he won via unanimous decision. Elephants, however, are beyond his scope of expertise.

Check out Charles Oliveira's Instagram post:

While Oliveira currently has no fight scheduled, he is eager to reclaim his lightweight title, and given UFC CEO Dana White's decision to push Arman Tsarukyan further down the line of contenders due to his last-minute withdrawal from UFC 311, Oliveira may be the only sensible option.

He previously faced Islam Makhachev at UFC 280, losing his lightweight title in a second-round submission loss to the Dagestani phenom. Now, he is aiming for revenge.

Charles Oliveira has staked his claim for the UFC lightweight title shot

Islam Makhachev's effortless first-round submission win over Renato Moicano at UFC 311 has left the promotion's lightweight division in a difficult position. Many of the fighters in the top five have either not done enough to secure a title shot or are coming off losses. Oliveira, though, is the least eyebrow-raising option.

The 35-year-old expressed his wish for a rematch with Makhachev in a cage-side video released by UFC:

"It was a great fight. He's the champion, he did what he had to do, but I'm next and he knows that. The lightweight champion is called Charles Oliveira. I'm ready for that."

Check out Charles Oliveira calling for his title shot:

Unfortunately, he may have to wait for his rematch with Makhachev, who will not be fighting until Ramadan, which starts in late February. Their potential clash is speculated to take place later in the year, possibly around October.

