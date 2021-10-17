Photos: Charles Oliveira and Demian Maia put each other in choke holds as a joke at MMA event in Brazil 

At a recent MMA event in Brazil, Demian Maia and Charles Oliveira put each other in a chokehold as a joke. They then uploaded pictures to their respective Instagram handles.

Check out Charles Oliveira's post below:

"Is there jiu jitsu in this photo [?] Heavy photo, I don't know if it will upload!!!" wrote Charles Oliveira.

Maia uploaded the same photos with a different caption.

"Proud of this guy who I saw start and never gave up until he conquered his dream!" wrote Demian Maia.

Charles Oliveira and Demian Maia are considered to be among the best submission artists in the UFC. The two fighters have elite grappling skills. 'Do Bronx' has a third-degree black belt in jiu-jitsu, while Maia holds a fifth-degree black belt in the same discipline.

14 of Maia's 28 professional MMA wins have come via submission. He is tied with Rousimar Palhares, Thales Leites and Antonio Carlos Junior for most wins via submission (4) in the UFC's middleweight division.

Reigning lightweight king Charles Oliveira holds the record for the most submission wins in UFC history. 'Do Bronx' has finished 14 of his opponents in the promotion via submission. The Brazilian fighter also holds the record for the most finishes in the UFC (17).

Oliveira's accolades don't end there. He has also received 11 'Performance of the Night' bonuses in the UFC, the most in the promotion's history.

Charles Oliveira will defend his title at UFC 269

After winning the lightweight championship at UFC 262, Charles Oliveira will make his first title defense at UFC 269 against Dustin Poirier.

Oliveira is currently riding a nine-fight win streak in the 155-pound division.

'The Diamond' on the other hand, has won his last three fights, including two back-to-back victories over Irish superstar Conor McGregor.

The co-main event of the UFC 269 card will feature a bantamweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena.

