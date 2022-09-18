Photos: Close-up before and after look of Gregory Rodrigues' gruesome forehead cut at UFC Vegas 60

Gregory Rodrigues faced Chidi Njokuani in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 60. The event witnessed some incredible fights, impressive performances, and some really ghastly cuts. However, none of them came close to the gruesome forehead cut that Gregory Rodrigues sustained in his fight against Chidi Njokuani.

Rodrigues was on the receiving end of a perfectly planted knee from Njokuani in the first round that opened up a terrifying cut between the eyebrows [VIEWER'S DISCRETION ADVISED].

Both fighters engaged in a back-and-forth slugfest and barely made it to the stools at the end of the first round.

The ringside doctor closely examined Rodrigues and upon thorough inspection, allowed the fight to continue. It would've been an unfortunate ending for the Brazilian had the fight been stopped since he came back in the second round to finish his opponent in spectacular fashion.

The eight-time jiu-jitsu national champion took the fight to his desired domain and began his onslaught on the ground. Referee Mark Smith saw enough and called an end to the fight at 1:27 of the second round.

Rodrigues pulled off an incredible come-from-behind victory and left the octagon with a gruesome battle scar on his forehead.

'Robocop' addressed the epic comeback and nasty cut in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier:

''I know one thing. I'm born for this. Doesn't matter [referring to the cut]. You need to kill me. I'm Robocop.''

Gregory Rodrigues details the nasty cut he sustained in his fight against Chidi Njokuani

Gregory Rodrigues sustained a dreadful cut to his forehead in his path to victory against Chidi Njokuani at UFC Vegas 60. The Brazilian overturned the deficit and damage in the first round with a TKO victory over his American opponent.

'Robocop' had to go through over an hour of stitches and doctor examination before he walked in to speak to the media at the post-fight media scrum. The 30-year-old claimed that battle scars do not faze him and that he's prepared for war every time steps into the octagon.

An exuberant Rodrigues addressed the memes circulating on the internet that suggest the cut justifies his nickname 'Robocop':

''Oh my god. Internet man, you guys are so bad man. Come on. Now I'm okay. I'm like with three eyebrows. But I'm okay. Happy now. My wife is a little mad.''

The victory and performance earned Rodrigues an extra $50,000 for 'Fight of the Night'.

Watch the post-fight interview below:

