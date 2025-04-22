Photos: Conor McGregor melts hearts with wholesome father-son vacation snaps

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor recently shared vacation photographs with his son, Mack McGregor, on Instagram, leaving fans awestruck.

The Irishman has not returned to the octagon since he suffered a leg break during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in 2021. In 2024, McGregor had a fight booked for UFC 303 against Michael Chandler but was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a toe injury.

As of late, he has hinted at potential retirement and expressed a strong interest in shifting his focus to politics and other business ventures outside the cage.

However, his injury troubles and political ambitions have not hindered him from spending quality time with his family. 'The Notorious' was recently seen on vacation, as he posed for photographs with his son Mack, and shared them on his Instagram page along with the caption:

"Horse and foal ☘️"

Check out McGregor's Instagram post below:

Check out Conor McGregor's vacation snaps with son below:

McGregor's recent pictures with his son. [Screenshots courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

The 36-year-old is a father to four children— three sons and one daughter— with Mack being his youngest son. He has also previously stated that his eldest son, Conor Jr., intends to follow in his footsteps and has already begun combat sports training in Ireland.

The Irishman's fiancée, Dee Devlin, the mother of McGregor's four children, also commented on the post.

"Doesn’t get much cooler than that😍I adore you’s!! 😍😍❤️"

Dee Devlin's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

Conor McGregor celebrated his youngest son Mack's first birthday

Conor McGregor shared a post on Instagram in December 2024, where he was spotted celebrating his youngest son Mack McGregor's first birthday. He uploaded a series of photographs capturing their memories from the past year and captioned the post:

"Our boy is one! Mack McGregor 1! The happiest little boy, we love you so much. Thank you god."

Check out Conor McGregor's Instagram post below:

