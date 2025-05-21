Photos: Conor McGregor showcases strength during football game while referencing Donald Cerrone fight

Conor McGregor recently showcased his athleticism by testing his football skills on the field. The former two-division UFC champion is a well-known football enthusiast, having shown support for several Premier League clubs over the years. He’s also frequently spotted lacing up his boots and hitting the pitch to stay engaged.
On Tuesday, ‘The Notorious’ took to Instagram to share a series of photos capturing a moment where he appeared to land a shoulder bump on an opposing player during his recent football game.
McGregor accompanied the post with a light-hearted reference to the creative shoulder strikes he famously unleashed during his dominant showing against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020:
"Get up outta that, I’ve broke noses and eye sockets with this shoulder. #YUPCOOLOCK."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Check out Conor McGregor's post below:
McGregor has been sidelined from active competition for nearly four years after suffering a devastating leg fracture in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.
‘The Notorious’ was initially scheduled to make his long-awaited return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June 2024. However, an untimely injury forced him to pull out.
When Conor McGregor claimed his shoulder is just as dangerous as his legendary left hand
Conor McGregor needed just 40 seconds to dispatch Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The Irishman opened the bout with a series of explosive shoulder strikes and a sharp elbow in the clinch, immediately inflicting damage on 'Cowboy.'
'The Notorious' then followed up with a perfectly timed head kick that rocked Cerrone, before unleashing a relentless flurry of strikes that prompted the referee to step in and stop the contest.
At the UFC 246 post-fight press conference, McGregor took aim at analysts who reduced his striking ability to just a powerful left hand. He asserted that his arsenal is far more diverse and dangerous than critics give him credit for:
"You know they say I’ve just got a left hand. They’ll have to say I’ve just got a left shoulder as well. A left hand and a left shoulder. The so-called experts of the game, when they’re breaking down my skillset, they’ll be saying I’m just a fighter with a left hand, which is highly disrespectful and uneducated."
Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (53:55):