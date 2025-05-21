Photos: Conor McGregor showcases strength during football game while referencing Donald Cerrone fight

Conor McGregor recently showcased his athleticism by testing his football skills on the field. The former two-division UFC champion is a well-known football enthusiast, having shown support for several Premier League clubs over the years. He’s also frequently spotted lacing up his boots and hitting the pitch to stay engaged.

Ad

On Tuesday, ‘The Notorious’ took to Instagram to share a series of photos capturing a moment where he appeared to land a shoulder bump on an opposing player during his recent football game.

McGregor accompanied the post with a light-hearted reference to the creative shoulder strikes he famously unleashed during his dominant showing against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020:

"Get up outta that, I’ve broke noses and eye sockets with this shoulder. #YUPCOOLOCK."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

@thenotoriousmma on Instagram.

@thenotoriousmma on Instagram.

@thenotoriousmma on Instagram.

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Ad

Ad

McGregor has been sidelined from active competition for nearly four years after suffering a devastating leg fracture in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

‘The Notorious’ was initially scheduled to make his long-awaited return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June 2024. However, an untimely injury forced him to pull out.

When Conor McGregor claimed his shoulder is just as dangerous as his legendary left hand

Conor McGregor needed just 40 seconds to dispatch Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The Irishman opened the bout with a series of explosive shoulder strikes and a sharp elbow in the clinch, immediately inflicting damage on 'Cowboy.'

Ad

'The Notorious' then followed up with a perfectly timed head kick that rocked Cerrone, before unleashing a relentless flurry of strikes that prompted the referee to step in and stop the contest.

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the UFC 246 post-fight press conference, McGregor took aim at analysts who reduced his striking ability to just a powerful left hand. He asserted that his arsenal is far more diverse and dangerous than critics give him credit for:

"You know they say I’ve just got a left hand. They’ll have to say I’ve just got a left shoulder as well. A left hand and a left shoulder. The so-called experts of the game, when they’re breaking down my skillset, they’ll be saying I’m just a fighter with a left hand, which is highly disrespectful and uneducated."

Ad

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (53:55):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Pandey With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.



His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.



Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.



Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.



Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.