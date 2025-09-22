  • home icon
Photos: Dee Devlin shares Conor McGregor's Wall Street cameo and NYC adventures

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Sep 22, 2025 13:51 GMT
Dee Devlin with Conor McGregor at an event. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Dee Devlin with Conor McGregor at an event. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Conor McGregor's partner, Dee Devlin, recently shared several pictures from their visit to New York City.

Devlin has been McGregor's partner since 2008, supporting him before he achieved success and global fame. Together, they are parents to four children: Conor Jack Jr., Croia, Rian, and Mack.

In an Instagram post, Devlin compiled a series of images from their New York City for the public. The couple seemingly explored various notable locations, including attending the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund event and making a cameo on Wall Street, as well as enjoying dinner outings.

Check out Dee Devlin's post below:

Regarding his fighting career, McGregor hasn't stepped inside the UFC octagon since his defeat to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Although he was scheduled to face Michael Chandler last year at UFC 303, the Irishman pulled out due to a toe injury.

When Dee Devlin slammed Nikita Hand while defending Conor McGregor in civil assault case

During his break from fighting, Conor McGregor found himself facing serious legal issues. One notable lawsuit occurred last year when an Irish native, Nikita Hand, accused McGregor of s*xual assault. The incident reportedly took place in 2018 when McGregor met Hand at a hotel. While McGregor claimed that their encounter was consensual, the civil court ultimately found him liable for the act.

Dee Devlin, who was with McGregor during the developments of the lawsuit, defended her partner against Hand's accusations. In a series of Instagram Stories, she expressed her anger, writing:

"CCTV DOES NOT LIE. I look forward the day the world will see the footage of you on that night and the carry on of you. Not a bother on you having the time of your life. This is the real evidence, video footage no one knew was being taken in the moment which you miraculously don't remember? To me it looks like you're the one s*xually assaulting in the lift. To me it looks like everyone is trying to get away from you." [H/t: @ChampRDS on X]
Nilaav Gogoi

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
