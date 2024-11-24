"The money ain't worth the embarrassment" - Fans react to photo of Dee Devlin leaving court after Conor McGregor is found liable for sexual assault

Following lengthy legal proceedings, Conor McGregor was found liable for a 2018 sexual assault by an Irish jury earlier this week. The Irishman has been instructed to pay reparations of over $250,000.

Despite the former UFC champion being caught in a whirlwind of legal drama, McGregor's long-time partner Dee Devlin has always stood by him through thick and thin. Suffice it to say fight fans had a lot to say about Deviln's stance on the matter.

A picture of teary-eyed Deviln accompanying the UFC star out of the court has been circulating on social media, prompting fans to have a field day with the fighter and his partner.

Check out the picture of McGregor and Dee Devlin leaving court below:

@IfcAlien wrote:

"One day she is gonna wake up and realize the money ain't worth the embarrassment."

@lostwun chimed in:

"Imagine embarrassing the mother of your children publically for years. Absolute sh*t bag."

However, not everyone supported the ruling against McGregor. @RogerJSoneJr opined:

"Framed. If McGregor was guilty of sexual assault, why wasn't he charged with it criminally? This is a political hit job. Only McGregor can save Ireland."

The UFC megastar has been out of action since injuring his leg at UFC 264 in 2021. While he was scheduled to return earlier this year at UFC 303, a subsequent toe injury forced him out of the bout.

Per the promotion's CEO Dana White, 'The Notorious' is expected to make a comeback late next year.

Why Conor McGregor won't face jail time despite being found liable for sexual assault

Despite being found liable for sexual assault and being ordered to pay the victim, Nikita Hand over $250,000 in damages, UFC star Conor McGregor will not be facing incarceration.

According to a report by Express, this is because the trial was deemed civil and not criminal, as Ireland's director of public prosecutions chose not to levy criminal charges against the MMA fighter.

While the civil proceedings turned a lifeline for 'The Notorious' now that he has lost the case, it did present a host of challenges, including a lack of anonymity for the parties involved during the court proceedings.

Following the verdict McGregor confirmed that he'd be appealing against the court ruling.

