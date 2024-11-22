BREAKING: Civil court finds Conor McGregor guilty, former UFC champion liable for nearly $250,000 in damages

After a lengthy court proceeding, Conor McGregor has been found guilty in civil court for sexually assaulting a woman in 2018. As a result, the former two-division UFC champion will be liable to pay a hefty fine to the victim.

The lawsuit against 'The Notorious' was filed by Nikita Hand in 2021, which was three years after the sexual assault occurred. The 36-year-old claimed that it was a consensual encounter at a hotel in Dublin, Ireland following a night of partying. However, that didn't appear to be the case as Hand stated in court that McGregor forced himself onto her and ignored her attempts to stop him.

The guilty verdict will cast a dark cloud over McGregor's reputation and public image, and could jeopardize his ventures outside of fighting. He left the court along with his partner Dee Devlin and his mother. According to Sky Sports, McGregor will have to pay Hand approximately $250,000 in damages.

Check out the Sky News report on Conor McGregor's guilty verdict below:

Nikita Hand issues public statement following Conor McGregor guilty verdict

Nikita Hand issued a public statement after Conor McGregor found guilty of sexually assaulting her in 2018.

Despite the UFC star leaving the court without speaking to the media or sharing his thoughts on what transpired, Hand spoke to media that were gathered and discussed the verdict.

While speaking to reporters, she expressed her gratitude to the justice system and her supporters and mentioned that it was a positive sign that can hopefully reassure other victims of sexual assault to do the same:

"I'm overwhelmed and touched by the support I have received from everybody...I want to thank all the women and men out there who have supported me throughout this trial. For every person who reached out to me, a card, letter, email...it hasn't gone unnoticed...I want to show [my daughter] Freya and every other girl and boy that you can stand up for yourself if something happens to you, no matter who the person is and justice will be served."

Check out Nikita Hand's public statement following Conor McGregor's guilty verdict below:

