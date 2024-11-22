"You’re a horrid boxer" - When Jake Paul issued $1M challenge to Sean Strickland with a bizarre twist after "embarrassing" Sneako sparring session

Jake Paul once put forth a million-dollar challenge to Sean Strickland with a rather unconventional twist. The dare came in the wake of their long-running war of words on social media.

Clips of Strickland sparring with the streamer, Sneako, went viral in February 2024. In what many considered a boxing sparring session, 'Tarzan' seemed to just defend against Sneako's punches during the first few minutes before unloading with a barrage of thunderous strikes.

Others intervened and rescued the polarizing social media influencer. Strickland and Sneako later acknowledged each other's efforts. The session transpired at the UFC PI (Performance Institute) in Las Vegas.

Check out Sean Strickland's barrage below:

YouTuber-cum-boxer Jake Paul, who's long criticized UFC and MMA fighters' boxing skills, soon reacted to Sean Strickland's beatdown of Sneako. Taking to X, 'The Problem Child' jibed at Strickland for his supposedly underwhelming pugilistic prowess and purported inability to drop Sneako despite trying his best:

"Shawn Strickland you're embarrassing for trying to stop sneako like that. You weren't even able to drop someone with no experience while going all out. You're a horrid boxer that only picks on inexperienced people.."

Then, Paul challenged Strickland to a sparring session, offering to fly the former UFC middleweight champion to Puerto Rico. He claimed to be willing to pay the California-born MMA combatant $1 million if the latter beat him in sparring.

Paul, who founded the sports gaming and media company Betr, proposed a bizarre twist -- noting that Strickland would have to get Betr tattooed on himself if he gets dropped. Challenging Strickland to, what many felt would be a boxing sparring session, Paul predicted he'd avoid him like Paddy Pimblett supposedly did:

"I'll fly you to PR and we can fight on camera... if you win I'll give you $1 million (half your net worth). But if you get dropped you have to get Betr tattooed on you. DM me. But just like paddy I'm guessing you'll find a way to run."

Strickland responded with a series of tweets, notably warning that he'd fight Jake Paul and smilingly take his life. He jibed that Paul primarily boxes with smaller MMA fighters who are past their athletic prime and have negligible boxing experience. Moreover, 'Tarzan' jabbed at the influencer's lone professional boxing defeat, which came against rising boxing star Tommy Fury:

"You lost to a part time boxer lol...."

Check out a few screenshots of their X exchanges below:

Jake Paul hints at bigger goals, Sean Strickland eyes UFC gold

On his B/S with Jake Paul podcast in February 2024, Paul disclosed a few alleged DMs from Sean Strickland, wherein the latter appeared open to fighting him. Paul opined that Strickland was hiding behind a faux macho persona. 'The Problem Child' underscored that Strickland's UFC contract doesn't prohibit him from sparring with anyone, adding that 'Tarzan' was using it as an excuse to evade him.

Presently, Strickland is likely to face UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis in a title rematch next. Meanwhile, Paul recently outpointed boxing great Mike Tyson in a matchup Strickland, du Plessis, and many others criticized him for accepting. Furthermore, Paul has hinted at big things on the horizon for him in the aftermath of his win over 'Iron Mike.'

