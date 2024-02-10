"I'd take your f***ing life with a smile" - Sean Strickland blasts Jake Paul in response to $1 million sparring offer

Sean Strickland has lambasted social media influencer Jake Paul after he made him an offer of a $1 million sparring session.

Former UFC middleweight champion Strickland recently sparred with Sneako, another prominent social media influencer. After the sparring session's videos were released, some criticized' Tarzan' for going too hard against the relatively inexperienced Sneako.

Taking to X, YouTuber/boxer Jake Paul suggested that 'Tarzan' was wrong to target Sneako in such a dangerous fashion. The YouTuber indicated that Strickland is a bully, picks only on less experienced fighters, and doesn't possess genuine pugilistic prowess. He also condemned Strickland for fantasizing about killing people.

Furthermore, Paul invited Strickland to a sparring session in Puerto Rico, adding that he'll pay the MMA fighter $1 million if he wins. However, if Paul drops him, 'Tarzan' would have to get a "Betr" tattoo on himself. One of his tweets, critical of Strickland, has been displayed below.

Expand Tweet

Hitting back at Jake Paul, Sean Strickland posted a series of tweets. In one tweet, he jibed by alluding that the YouTuber lost to reality TV star/boxer Tommy Fury in February 2023. Referring to Paul as a "sh**" person, he insinuated that in the days of old, Americans would simply kill people like him.

Moreover, 'Tarzan' tweeted that Paul's padded his boxing record by facing older MMA fighters and non-boxers. He further emphasized that the YouTuber and his supporters are trolls and that his (Paul's) wealth can't buy him dignity. Excerpts from a couple of tweets from Strickland read as follows:

"Real talk... jokes aside.. Jake Paul is an utter f***ing joke..... You box small retired old mma fighters and you sell sugar water to kids.. If it were legal I'd take your f***ing life with a smile on my face. Is there any place on this earth I can take this man's life and walk?"

Expand Tweet

"Actually Jake I'll make you a better deal because money can't buy happiness and you have plenty of it and youre still a c**t....... No cameras, me and you in a desert.... That would buy my happiness... No Instagram, no likes, no games.... Just you that's what I want......."

Expand Tweet

Check out the screenshots of some of Jake Paul and Sean Strickland's tweets below:

Screenshots of tweets

What's next for Sean Strickland and Jake Paul?

Sean Strickland's most recent MMA bout witnessed him lose his UFC middleweight title via split decision against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 (Jan. 20, 2024). Given their closely contested showdown, many have urged the UFC to book an immediate rematch. Nevertheless, Strickland's next opponent hasn't been officially announced yet.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Jake Paul is fresh off a first-round KO victory against Andre August in their boxing bout in December 2023. The consensus is that a potential Strickland-Paul fight isn't likely to materialize anytime soon, as the MMA star is under contract with the UFC. Besides, Paul is scheduled to box Ryan Bourland next in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on March 2, 2024.

Expand Tweet