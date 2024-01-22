"The Dana privilege" - Fans react as Dana White weighs in on the possibility of an immediate rematch between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis

MMA fans shared their thoughts on Dana White’s comments about a potential Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland rematch.

Du Plessis defeated Strickland at UFC 297 to become the promotion’s middleweight champion. Both men had their moments in a closely contested fight and many felt that the South African fighter edged Strickland by a very slight margin.

Fan reactions to the fight indicate that the potential rematch could generate big numbers. While addressing the possibility of a second meeting, Dana White told members of the MMA media:

“Eventually these two are going to end up fighting again, I’m sure, but we’re not thinking about an immediate rematch right now.”

The UFC boss's statement was quoted in a recent post on MMA Junkie’s X account.

Expand Tweet

Fans took to the comments section and gave their thoughts on his response.

@InkByDennis commented:

“Ahhh the Dana Privilege.”

@ArthurBaitson wrote:

“Obviously he wants Izzy vs Dricus.”

Other fans wrote:

“Disrespectful for Strickland is crazy. When Izzy lost he gets an immediately rematch but when Sean loses a split decision he gets thrown to the side.”

“Lol because they want to give undeserving Izzy a shot because the sports legitimacy doesn't matter any more.”

Read more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to White's statement

Dana White speaks on what’s next for Dricus du Plessis

Israel Adesanya was expected to defend his UFC middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 293. However, the South African fighter was forced to decline the fight due to an injury. Sean Strickland stepped up to fight the former champion and ended up winning the title after a dominant performance.

Following his win over Strickland at UFC 297, Du Plessis called out Adesanya for a fight. While speaking to the members of MMA media at the post-fight press conference, Dana White said that the UFC would figure out Du Plessis' fighting future in the near future. He said:

"We'll figure this out [on] Tuesday. We'll probably announce it next week... We'll find out next week [if Israel Adesanya will face Dricus du Plessis next]."

Listen to White’s comments below (14:22):

A few months ago, du Plessis said that he would be the first African UFC champion. His comments drew a furious reaction from Adesanya and former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who have African roots.

‘Stillknocks’ explained his position later and said that he would be the first UFC champion who lives and trains in Africa. However, Adesanya’s reaction to the situation turned it into one of the most heated middleweight rivalries to date.

It is being speculated that Adesanya might return to action against du Plessis at the milestone UFC 300 event in June 2024.