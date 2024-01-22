"The organization's going to go for that" - Ex-UFC fighter predicts UFC 300 will be headlined by Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight

Chael Sonnen believes the UFC will push for Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya to headline the upcoming UFC 300 card.

'Stillknocks' made good on his promise to become a world champion this past weekend, when he narrowly defeated Sean Strickland to capture the middleweight title. The pair fought a gruelling back-and-forth contest that split the judges 48-47, 47-48, and 48-47 in the South African's favor.

Following his victory over 'Tarzan', du Plessis was interviewed by Daniel Cormier inside the cage. The 30-year-old took the opportunity to reignite his rivarly with Adesanya, asking him to return to the octagon so they can settle their score.

While a UFC 300 bout in April may seem unlikely,given the damage du Plessis sustained during his bout against Strickland, as well as the fact that the 'The Last Stylebender' isn't back in full training, Sonnen is convinced it could still happen.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' stated that he believes the MMA promotion are going to throw the kitchen sink at du Plessis and Adesanya in order to secure them as the headline fight on April 13:

"I do preditct for you that Izzy is going to fight du Plessis. Very confident in that. I predict for you that they're going to fight at UFC 300, or at least the organization is going to go for that. Izzy's always done a great job of telling us what's next."

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad reportedly set for UFC 300

It appears all but confirmed that Leon Edwards will be defending his welterweight tile against Belal Muhammad next.

Edwards secured his second successive title defence when he faced Colby Covington at UFC 296 last month. 'Rocky' dominated 'Chaos' throughout the fight, taking the unanimous decision victory on the judges' scorecards.

'Remember the Name' also weighed in as the backup fighter on the night and his 10-fight undefeated streak has seemingly now earned him a first shot at UFC gold.

Speaking to TNT Sports' Chamatkar Sandhu, the UFC CEO was asked about Edwards vs. Muhammad, to which he said:

"I'll probably announce that next week, where it's going to be."

Although White didn't confirm a location, it's believed that the promotion is targeting UFC 300 for the welterweight title clash.

The card is expected to play host to a number of title fights, and with only one announced so far, it would make sense for Edwards and Muhammad to feature.