BREAKING: Dana White confirms Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad title fight, set to reveal location next week

Dana White recently confirmed that Leon Edwards will be defending the UFC welterweight title against Belal Muhammad in a rematch.

Edwards and Muhammad first faced each other in an ill-fated bout at UFC Vegas 21 in March 2021. In the second round, an accidental eye poke rendered 'Remember the Name' unable to continue, and a no-contest result was declared. Since then, both fighters have been on a win streak.

After Edwards won the UFC welterweight title against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 and defended it in their rematch at UFC 286, many believed Muhammad was going to be 'Rocky's' next opponent. However, the promotion controversially decided to give Colby Covington the title shot, much to Muhammad's chagrin.

After Edwards beat Covington at UFC 296 this past December via a dominant unanimous decision, the Englishman hinted at potentially defending the title at the milestone UFC 300 event.

The 35-year-old Muhammad is on a 10-fight unbeaten streak and has been calling for a title shot against Edwards for the past few months. It seems the Chicago native's wish has finally been granted.

During an interview with MMA journalist Chamatkar Sandhu for UFC on TNT Sports, White was asked for an update on the Edwards-Muhammad fight. He replied:

"I'll probably announce that next week. Where it's going to be."

Expand Tweet