"This guy's a monster" - Belal Muhammad sends Dana White a message as he promises Leon Edwards "the worst night of his life"

Belal Muhammad has made it clear that he believes he should be the next welterweight to receive a title opportunity against Leon Edwards. The No.2-ranked welterweight recently claimed he will pick up a finish against 'Rocky', while labeling himself as the most dominant fighter that the division has ever seen.

Speaking to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, 'Remember the Name' stated:

"I think I’m going to go in there, I’m going to dominate him, I’m going to finish him. I think I’m the most dominant welterweight in the division and I think that once I get my shot everybody, the UFC, Dana White, all of them are going to know that they had the most dominant welterweight to ever do it standing underneath them this whole time and they’re going to realize ‘yo, we’ve got to start pushing this guy, this guy’s a monster, he’s a beast because when people look back at my camps with Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and them, and what happened after that camp?"

Muhammad continued:

"I dominated Sean Brady and I finished him and I was telling people like, bro, that was a full camp and I dominated him. Gilbert Burns, I rocked him two times in the first round, almost finished him in the first round and that was with a couple of jabs. I'm only getting better. I'm only growing every single fight, every single camp. Now, you're going to give me a full 12, 14 weeks to fight Leon Edwards. It's going to be the worst night of his life."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments on facing Leon Edwards below:

While Muhammad has not been announced as the next welterweight title contender, it has been reported that he will be the next to challenge 'Rocky' for the title. Furthermore, the welterweight champion has suggested that his next title defense could come at UFC 300, suggesting that fans will not have to wait long for the bout.

Henry Cejudo compares Belal Muhammad to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov had a legendary mixed martial arts career that culminated with him being named to the UFC Hall of Fame. Henry Cejudo recently claimed that Belal Muhammad is the fighter who is stylistically closest to 'The Eagle'. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former double champ stated:

"Stylistically, the way that Belal Muhammad – what he did to Gilbert Burns and how he did it to him, he's only gotten better and I will say this, man, the closest person to a guy like Khabib Nurmagomedov, his name is actually Belal Muhammad. They do the same kind of cross steps. They kind of run and shoot. They do the same kind of feints with that lead hand to eventually level change for the takedown."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comparison of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Belal Muhammad below (starting at the 0:54 mark):

Cejudo added that Muhammad has improved tremendously since his first meeting with Leon Edwards. The pair previously met in 2021, with the bout ending in a no-contest after an accidental second round eye poke rendered 'Remember the Name' unable to continue.