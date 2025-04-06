Photos: Dustin Poirier celebrates daughter Parker Noelle's team getting first place in National Athletic Championships

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has celebrated his daughter Parker Noelle’s recent achievements at the national level.

Poirier last locked horns with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 and lost by submission. Presently, 'The Diamond' is gearing up for his final bout, which is expected to take place in his home state later this year.

Apart from his octagon duties, Poirier is a devout family man. He recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of his daughter, Parker Noelle Poirier, whose team has won first place in the National Athletic Championships.

'The Diamond' captioned his story:

"Her team got 1st place today! National Champs"

Poirier’s wife, Jolie, also shared a picture of their daughter on Instagram and captioned it:

"First place National Champs Congrats Team"

The UFC fighter re-shared his wife’s story.

Check out Poirier's Instagram stories below:

Poirier's Instagram stories. [Screenshots courtesy: @dustinpoirier on Instagram]

Henry Cejudo claims Dustin Poirier could fight Ilia Topuria next

Dustin Poirier has been clear that for his final dance, he would only fight a legend. Most recently, Ilia Topuria changed his nickname from 'El Matador' to 'La Leyenda.' The Georgian-Spaniard’s new nickname translates to 'The Legend'.

As per Henry Cejudo, Poirier is likely to fight Topuria, and the new name change is a hint. In an interview with Mike Bohn, 'Triple C' said:

"I can see Ilia Topuria vs. Dustin Poirier. Of course, and then think about it. Dustin Poirier did say he’s only fighting legends for his retirement fight, and Ilia Topuria just changed his name to ‘The Legend.' We’re probably on to something."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (19:04):

Topuria vacated his featherweight throne and moved to the lightweight division to fight Islam Makhachev for the title. However, it seems unlikely that he'll get an immediate title shot and will have to prove himself in the division before fighting Makhachev.

Fighting—and potentially beating—a top-ranked contender like Poirier could make Topuria's claim for a title shot undeniable.

