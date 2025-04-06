  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Photos: Dustin Poirier celebrates daughter Parker Noelle's team getting first place in National Athletic Championships

Photos: Dustin Poirier celebrates daughter Parker Noelle's team getting first place in National Athletic Championships

By Subham
Modified Apr 06, 2025 11:14 GMT
UFC 302: Makhachev v Poirier - Source: Getty
Dustin Poirier has congratulated his daughter for her recent achievements. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has celebrated his daughter Parker Noelle’s recent achievements at the national level.

Ad

Poirier last locked horns with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 and lost by submission. Presently, 'The Diamond' is gearing up for his final bout, which is expected to take place in his home state later this year.

Apart from his octagon duties, Poirier is a devout family man. He recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of his daughter, Parker Noelle Poirier, whose team has won first place in the National Athletic Championships.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

'The Diamond' captioned his story:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Her team got 1st place today! National Champs"

Poirier’s wife, Jolie, also shared a picture of their daughter on Instagram and captioned it:

"First place National Champs Congrats Team"

The UFC fighter re-shared his wife’s story.

Check out Poirier's Instagram stories below:

Poirier&#039;s Instagram stories. [Screenshots courtesy: @dustinpoirier on Instagram]
Poirier's Instagram stories. [Screenshots courtesy: @dustinpoirier on Instagram]

Henry Cejudo claims Dustin Poirier could fight Ilia Topuria next

Dustin Poirier has been clear that for his final dance, he would only fight a legend. Most recently, Ilia Topuria changed his nickname from 'El Matador' to 'La Leyenda.' The Georgian-Spaniard’s new nickname translates to 'The Legend'.

Ad

As per Henry Cejudo, Poirier is likely to fight Topuria, and the new name change is a hint. In an interview with Mike Bohn, 'Triple C' said:

"I can see Ilia Topuria vs. Dustin Poirier. Of course, and then think about it. Dustin Poirier did say he’s only fighting legends for his retirement fight, and Ilia Topuria just changed his name to ‘The Legend.' We’re probably on to something."
Ad

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (19:04):

youtube-cover
Ad

Topuria vacated his featherweight throne and moved to the lightweight division to fight Islam Makhachev for the title. However, it seems unlikely that he'll get an immediate title shot and will have to prove himself in the division before fighting Makhachev.

Fighting—and potentially beating—a top-ranked contender like Poirier could make Topuria's claim for a title shot undeniable.

About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी