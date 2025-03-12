"He must be an idiot" – Paddy Pimblett rips Dustin Poirier over retirement decision

Dustin Poirier is one of the most legendary fighters to grace the sport of mixed martial arts. To boot, he is widely considered to be the best fighter to never win an undisputed UFC title. But according to fellow lightweight, Paddy Pimblett, 'The Diamond' is a fool for opting to call time on his career after his next fight.

Poirier has competed in the octagon since 2011 and has put on some of the greatest fights the sport has seen, as well as accomplishing several major individual achievements.

But the former interim lightweight champion has officially declared that his next fight will be his last.

Having previously shared his interest in facing the Louisiana native, Pimblett was asked about Poirier's decision to retire during a recent interview with Papa Legaspi. The Scouser said:

"Well, he said something about me the other day, didn't he? Saying it's legends only, and he thinks [Michael] Chandler would beat me. I think he should have more than one fight. He looked good in his last fight, I don't understand why you'd retire when you look good. But, he must an idiot. I think I beat Dustin Poirier, so I'd love to fight him."

Paddy Pimblett would love to "beat up" Dustin Poirier after overcoming Michael Chandler

UFC 314 will see Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett go to war in the co-main event in Miami, Florida, on April 12. Should the Scouser defeat the ever-dangerous Chandler, he already has his next opponent in mind - Dustin Poirier.

'The Diamond' is coming off a title defeat against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. Having once again come up short in search of glory, Poirier made peace with being unable to be crowned an undisputed UFC champion.

He is now preparing to announce the date, location, and opponent for what will be the final act of his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Despite all indications being that Pimblett will not secure the Poirier fight he so desires, 'The Baddy' said this during a recent interview with radio station 560 WQAM:

"I'm interested in fighting anyone ranked above me. Dustin Poirier's half a legend. I meant no disrespect when I said stuff about Poirier, but I think he took it personally. If he wants to get beaten up I'd beat him up, because I think he's another person who I beat. Most of the top five in my division, they're on the way out."

