Photos: Fiancee Vasti Spiller shares heart-melting six-word tribute after Dricus du Plessis triumphs over Sean Strickland at UFC 312

Dricus Du Plessis solidified his status as the UFC middleweight champion with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Sean Strickland at UFC 312. The South African fighter dominated in all quarters, gradually overwhelming Strickland before delivering a devastating right hand in the fourth round that shattered his opponent’s nose.

Despite Strickland’s resilience, du Plessis maintained control in the final round, securing scores of 50-45, 50-45, and 49-46. Following the fight, du Plessis’ fiancee, Vasti Spiller, shared an emotional tribute, writing:

"For you, a thousand times over.”

Check out the Instagram post and the pictures below:

Dricus du Plessis' fiancee shares a beautiful post for him after UFC 312 win. [Images courtesy: @vasti_spiller on Instagram]

With this win, du Plessis extended his unbeaten UFC record to 9-0, marking his 11th consecutive victory and improving his professional record to 23-2. He now stands tied with Rich Franklin for the third-most UFC middleweight title wins, having successfully defended his belt twice. As the first South African UFC champion, he continues to make history in the division, boasting the record of the second-highest significant strikes landed per minute in middleweight history (6.18).

With the chapter of his rivalry with Strickland behind him, du Plessis looks ahead to potential challengers, with Khamzat Chimaev and Nassourdine Imavov in the title conversation.

Dricus du Plessis responds to Khamzat Chimaev's "bullsh*t fight" comment about UFC 312 main event

Dricus du Plessis fired back at Khamzat Chimaev after the latter criticized his UFC 312 win over Sean Strickland. Du Plessis secured a dominant unanimous decision victory, neutralizing Strickland’s offense and retaining his middleweight title.

However, Chimaev dismissed the fight, labeling it as "bullsh*t fight." In response, du Plessis took a jab at Chimaev’s inactivity, suggesting he focus on making it to a fight rather than critiquing others. He expressed interest in facing Chimaev during International Fight Week. While Du Plessis has teased a potential fight with Alex Pereira, he remains focused on Chimaev.

Shedding light on Chimaev's comments in an interview with Full Send MMA, du Plessis said:

“I’ll see you [Chimaev] when I see you. I hope we can make it [the fight for] International Fight Week, a big one. I think he tweeted something, he actually did tweet it, because when his tweets make sense it’s his agent, and when it’s just random English words, it’s him. He said this fight [is a bullsh*t fight]. Well, try to get to a fight. Couldn’t get the welterweight title, definitely not getting the middleweight title. Talk about a waste of potential.”

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (5:45):

