PHOTOS: Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger gets engaged

In an exciting development outside of the octagon, former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir recently announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend.

Oezdemir took to his official Instagram account to share the heartwarming news, posting a photo of him proposing to his now-fiancée with a dazzling engagement ring.

The Swiss-born MMA fighter, known for his striking prowess and impressive career in the UFC, expressed his joy and excitement in the caption of the Instagram post, writing:

"SHE SAID YES 💍"

Check out his engagement post below:

Oezdemir has been a notable figure in the UFC's light heavyweight division, having competed against some of the top-ranked fighters in the division, including a title challenge against Daniel Cormier in 2018. His skills and determination in the octagon have earned him a reputation as a formidable fighter.

Volkan Oezdemir challenges UFC middleweight Alex Pereira for a potential clash at 205 pounds

As one of the most feared strikers in the UFC, Alex Pereira's move to the light heavyweight division has garnered attention from fighters looking to test his skills in the new weight class. One such fighter is light-heavyweight veteran Volkan Oezdemir, who wasted no time in calling out Pereira on Instagram with a provocative caption:

"👀 @alexpoatanpereira #welcometo205".

Check out Oezdemir's post below:

Pereira, who recently lost his title belt against Israel Adesanya, has gained a reputation as a devastating striker with lethal knockout power. He is known for his striking prowess and has made waves in combat sports, particularly in kickboxing where he has won multiple titles. However, as he makes the move up to light heavyweight, questions arise about how his skills will translate to the new weight class.

Oezdemir, who has also made a name for himself as a powerful striker in the light heavyweight division, sees Pereira's move as an opportunity to test his mettle. With a 3-6 record in his last nine appearances, Oezdemir is hungry for a big win to regain momentum in his career. Challenging Pereira could be the perfect opportunity for Oezdemir to make a statement and position himself as a top contender in the division.

