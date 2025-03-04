Photos: "He will be the first triple champ" - Fans thrilled as Conor McGregor's son looks impressive striking pads with 'The Notorious'

UFC megastar Conor McGregor shared snaps of him training his eldest son, creating a buzz as MMA fans reacted to the wholesome pictures. McGregor was last seen in action against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout at UFC 264 in 2021.

He has been out of action ever since. Despite this, ‘The Notorious’ often teases potential fights. The Irish star, in his recent Instagram post, shared snaps of him training his son with pad work, where his eldest, Conor Jr., can be seen practicing kicks.

Check out the snaps below:

Snaps of Conor McGregor training his eldest son. [Image courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

These wholesome pictures created a buzz on the internet, as fans rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts. One fan cheered Conor Jr. on, writing:

“He will be the first triple champ.”

Another MMA enthusiast noted the similarity in mannerisms to his father, 'The Notorious.' The user wrote:

“This stance and kicks remember me the young hungry unstoppable Conor.”

Another Instagram user added:

“The only hope of us seeing a McGregor in the cage again.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Image courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

McGregor was scheduled to face long-term rival Michael Chandler at UFC 303. However, the Irishman pulled out of the bout due to a toe injury.

Conor McGregor teases BKFC debut

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Conor McGregor's return to the octagon. McGregor, however, has become a part-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), and recently praised the promotion during a BKFC press conference. He confidently asserted that he would eventually compete under the organization’s banner, saying:

"If you think I'm up here giving these speeches and leading these men into battle and I won't step in there myself, think again. For sure, Conor McGregor will fight in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Mark my words.”

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Meanwhile, UFC CEO Dana White has also claimed that McGregor will potentially fight this year under the UFC banner. His return has been a hot topic in the MMA world, with many believing he will never step into the octagon again.

