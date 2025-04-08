Photos: "Hulkanovski my goat" - Fans react to a collection of some of Alexander Volkanovski's funniest pictures on IG ahead of UFC 314

Alexander Volkanovski is set to clash for the vacant featherweight title against Diego Lopes at UFC 314. Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, a fan shared some hilarious throwback photos of Volkanovski on Instagram, which sparked reactions from MMA enthusiasts.

An Instagram user, @standemup, expressed excitement for Volkanovski’s comeback fight at UFC 314 and posted a collection of some hilarious old snaps of the Australian fighter.

Check out the compilation below:

Throwback snaps of Alexander Volkanovski. [Images courtesy: @standemup and @alexvolkanovski on Instagram]

The post sparked reactions from MMA fans, who rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

They chimed in with comments like:

“Hulkanovski my goat.”

“Volk will really test Lopes' tank... can't wait.”

“Its crazy looking he was 210 lbs before 😂.”

“All my homies love Volk.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [screenshot courtesy: @standemup on Instagram]

Volkanovski last fought at UFC 298 against Ilia Topuria, where he was dethroned via a knockout loss in the second round. At UFC 314, the Australian is determined to capture the vacant 145-pound title against Lopes at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Henry Cejudo shares prediction on Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

Speaking with The Schmo, Henry Cejudo was asked to share his prediction for the featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes at UFC 314. Cejudo backed Lopes to get the job done, highlighting the Brazilian's relentless pressure and emphasizing how underrated the 30-year-old’s submission game is.

Cejudo said:

''I personally think Diego Lopes is going to beat him. I really do...I think his pressure, I think he brings it early. Volkanovski will eventually give you distance. You can only run for so long. Where Diego Lopes is dangerous is in the first round, and also he’s really good on bottom. If Volkanovski does take him to the ground, this dude’s submission game is underrated, bro.”

Check out Henry Cejudo’s comments below (4:37):

