Photos: Ilia Topuria shares heartwarming family moments with partner Giorgina Uzcategui and children

Ilia Topuria has been having some personal family moments away from the octagon. In his most recent outing to the octagon, he defended his UFC featherweight title against Max Holloway in October 2024. In the meantime, in his absence from fighting, Topuria shared pictures with his partner, Giorgina Uzcategui, and his children online.

'El Matador' had a busy and fruitful year in 2024. He signed off the year with his undefeated record intact and won the featherweight title by knocking out Volkanovski at UFC 298.

With his next fight yet to be announced, the reigning featherweight champion posted heartwarming pictures with his family on Instagram. Captioning the post, Topuria said:

"The best moments are always with family ❤️". [Translated from Instagram]

Screenshot of Topuria's heartwarming family moments. [Image courtesy: @iliatopuria on Instagram]

Check out Ilia Topuria's post below:

Daniel Cormier trashes the idea of Ilia Topuria's potential switch to the lightweight division

Ilia Topuria defended his featherweight title successfully against Max Holloway at UFC 308. Since then, he has expressed his desire to move up to the lightweight division and challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. The former UFC double division champ and UFC commentator Daniel Cormier shared his two cents on Topuria's lightweight ambitions.

Cormier joined Mike Bohn in his podcast The Bohnfire, where the MMA journalist asked him about his opinion on 'El Matador's' lightweight interest. 'DC' responded to the question by trashing Topuria's immediate move to the lightweight division by saying:

"He's gonna fight at featherweight for a little bit. I don't think right now it is the time, I think he's still got work to do at 145. Unfortunately, he's gonna beat the guy that sell early. So, he's gonna have to carry Diego Lopes, Evloev to numbers because, the numbers in the weight right now and for the last nine years have belonged to Volkanovski and Holloway and he's gonna have to carry those new guys."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Ilia Topuria below (2:35):

