Photos: Israel Adesanya and Georges St-Pierre have dinner together in Toronto

Israel Adesanya and Georges St-Pierre recently shared images of them hanging out together.

The duo had dinner in Toronto and shared snaps of their time together on their Instagram Stories. Judging by the photos, they enjoyed the experience. However, whether the meeting was an impromptu occurrence or a planned one is not yet known.

Check out the photos from their Instagram Stories below:

Georges St-Pierre (left) and Israel Adesanya (right) [Image courtesy of @georgesstpierre Instagram]

Adesanya also uploaded snaps of them together. The middleweight champion can be seen hugging the former two-division champion in the photo.

Georges St-Pierre (left) and Israel Adesanya (right) [Images courtesy of @stylebender Instagram]

Adesanya and St-Pierre are two of the best fighters in the history of the UFC. 'Rush' was considered one of the most complete during his time in the sport.

The Canadian managed to win gold in two divisions. A dominant welterweight champion, 'GSP' also captured the 185lbs title when he defeated Michael Bisping via submission at UFC 217 in 2017.

Adesanya, meanwhile, has been absolutely supreme since winning the UFC middleweight title at UFC 243. 'The Last Stylebender' has defended his throne five times. If he sustains his form over the next few years, he could make a strong case for himself to be considered the greatest middleweight fighter ever.

Adesanya has lost only once in the UFC. That was when he decided to move up a division to challenge for the light heavyweight title at UFC 259. However, Jan Blachowicz bettered him via unanimous decision, handing 'The Last Stylebender' the sole loss of his time in the promotion so far.

Israel Adesanya is set to face Alex Pereira next in the UFC

Israel Adesanya has dominated the UFC's middleweight division since joining the promotion. His latest win came against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.

However, one of Adesanya's former opponents, Alex Pereira, has made his powerful presence felt in the 185lbs division in recent times. 'Poatan' has two wins against 'The Last Stylebender' in kickboxing, including a knockout finish. He is the only fighter to stop Adesanya in combat sports.

Pereira earned a vicious first-round knockout finish against Sean Strickland in his last fight at UFC 276. All signs point to the Brazilian challenging for the UFC middleweight title in his next fight against Adesanya.

