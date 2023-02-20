Photos: Israel Adesanya sports intense message on T-shirt during training for Alex Pereira rematch

Israel Adesanya has made a statement ahead of his highly anticipated rematch with Alex Pereira. Adesanya is set to challenge Pereira for the middleweight title at UFC 287.

In their previous encounter, Pereira pulled off a shock victory in the final round to become the new middleweight champion.

During his training sessions leading up to the fight, Adesanya was observed sporting a T-shirt from his teammate Dan Hooker's clothing line. The shirt bore the quote "Don't Hunt What You Can't Kill," a quote widely popularized by pro-wrestling legend Shawn Michaels.

Tweeting the images, 'The Last Stylebender' wrote:

"💔💔💔💖One life, roll the dice. 🎲 🎲 #Player1"

The upcoming rematch between Adesanya and Pereira has already generated a lot of excitement within the MMA community. Prior to their UFC fight, Adesanya and Pereira fought twice in kickboxing, and the Brazilian emerged victorious on both occasions.

It remains to be seen if Adesanya will be able to avenge his previous losses to Pereira, who has established himself as one of the top middleweight fighters in the world. The rematch promises to be a thrilling and intense battle between the two elite fighters. Fans around the world are eagerly waiting for UFC 287 to witness this much-anticipated rematch.

Will Adesanya be able to overcome his Brazilian opponent or will Pereira continue his winning streak against the New Zealander in combat sports?

Israel Adesanya reveals sole motivation for upcoming rematch against Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya has spoken out about his mindset and motivation leading up to his highly anticipated rematch against Alex Pereira. Speaking about his upcoming fight in a recent presser, Adesanya said:

"I've never not been motivated to fight this guy, but for this one, I've put the pressure on myself. F**k the belt, f**k everything else, I have to beat this guy. That's, I guess, my motivation - just beating him. Like I said, they can say whatever they want. It's 1-0 or 3-0. I don't keep score, I settle them and I just need one and I'm going to get it done."

Despite Pereira's previous victories against him, Adesanya is determined to settle the score in this upcoming rematch. He emphasized that he does not keep score but rather settles things in the cage and that he is fully focused on getting the job done in this fight.

