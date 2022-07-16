Photos: Jessica Penne's leg looks messed up after absorbing 43 calf kicks against Emily Ducote at UFC Long Island

Emily Ducote chewed up Jessica Penne's legs with calf kicks on her way to a unanimous decision victory at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez.

Ducote, a former Invicta FC strawweight champion, maximized her octagon debut with a win against the experienced Penne. While she managed to find a home for shots with her hands, especially her left hook, it was the chopping calf kicks that made the most significant difference during the contest.

The leg kicks were so effective that it looked like Penne might be close to being finished at the start of the third round.

Follow @FTBeard7 @FTBeard7 Emily Ducote is chopping away at Jessica Penne's leg! Emily Ducote is chopping away at Jessica Penne's leg! https://t.co/W7PpyNtcBZ

'Gordinha' landed a total of 43 leg kicks out of her attempted 58 while Penne didn't even attempt a leg attack. The discrepancy in the statistics in that aspect is quite staggering.

Penne's legs swelled up significantly as she absorbed repeated hard shots to the bottom half of her body.

Despite taking so many shots, Penne managed to tough it out to make it to the end of the contest. She even landed some of her own significant strikes. However, it wasn't enough for the 39-year-old as Ducote won 29-28 (x2), 30-27 on the judges' scorecards.

Jessica Penne had her two-fight win streak snapped in loss to Emily Ducote

Jessica Penne came into the contest as the No.14-ranked fighter in the women's strawweight division. Emily Ducote got an important win in her UFC debut and can expect to be a part of the top 15 of the 115lbs division when the rankings are updated next week.

Penne had her two-fight win streak snapped after the loss. She had defeated Lupita Godinez and Karolina Kowalkiewicz in her last two contests. It will be interesting to see what's next for the veteran fighter.

Emily Ducote, meanwhile, could get a top-15 opponent for her next fight. The Californian came into the organization with a lot of hype due to her previous accolades. She now boasts a four-fight win streak in her career.

The UFC Fight Night card in Long Island is well underway now. A massive featherweight contest between No.2-ranked Brian Ortega and No.3-ranked Yair Rodriguez will headline the card. Michelle Waterson and Amanda Lemos will battle it out in the strawweight division in the co-main event slot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far