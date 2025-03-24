Photos: Joana Jędrzejczyk shares buzzing snaps from UFC London featuring Tom Aspinall, Jan Błachowicz and others

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall was cageside at UFC London. However, he wasn't alone, as other high-profile MMA figures were spotted, all on an Instagram collage shared by former UFC women's strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

Since her retirement, Jędrzejczyk has become something of a fixture in the cageside scene of UFC events, delighting the fans whenever the camera panned toward her. At the venue, she took the opportunity to snap pictures with several fighters, both from the UFC and otherwise.

Check out Joanna Jędrzejczyk's photos:

Joanna Jędrzejczyk's pictures

Besides Aspinall, who is of Polish descent, Joanna Jędrzejczyk met with fellow Polish countryman and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz, as well as other Poles in ex-KSW interim featherweight champion Robert Ruchała and Jakub Wikłacz.

Others in her collage include UFC lightweight Chris Duncan, who fought and won on the card, UFC welterweight striker extraordinaire Michael 'Venom' Page, and undefeated UFC light heavyweight Oumar Sy.

Check out the Instagram post featuring Tom Aspinall and others:

Aspinall punctuated his appearance at the event when the camera panned to him by raising a duck toy into view. It was a reference to Jon Jones, the UFC heavyweight champion, who he is expected to fight but still has no date due to Jones' reported reluctance to fight him.

The two men have been linked to a fight for some time now, but Jones has always been dismissive of the Englishman, who has continued to prove his doubts wrong. However, some believe that Jones' dismissive attitude toward Aspinall is merely a ploy to heighten the hype for the bout.

Tom Aspinall was victorious in his last home outing

While Tom Aspinall didn't fight at UFC London on home soil, the last bout he took part in was in front of crowd of English supporters. At UFC 304, he faced Curtis Blaydes in a rematch, with the interim heavyweight title on the line. Fortunately for Aspinall, the fight went as many had expected.

Check out Tom Aspinall's win over Curtis Blaydes:

In just a round, Aspinall sparked Blaydes before pouncing with some ground-and-pound for the TKO win. There was some controversy surrounding whether it was an early stoppage, but it has since faded.

