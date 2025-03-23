Despite Dana White's assurance, Tom Aspinall's duck prank at UFC London has the internet trolling Jon Jones: "Steroid heads are not gonna like it"

Tom Aspinall has made waves with his appearance at the UFC London event that transpired on March 22, 2025. The Englishman appeared to pull off a prank involving a duck, which, in turn, has led to many netizens trolling his longtime rival Jon Jones.

Aspinall is the current interim UFC heavyweight champion, who's even defended the title once, knocking out Curtis Blaydes in their rematch in July 2024. On the other hand, Jones is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, having defended his title once, knocking out Stipe Miocic in November 2024.

For long, Tom Aspinall and many others have suggested that Jon Jones is evading the much-awaited heavyweight title unification matchup against him. Meanwhile, 'Bones' has consistently shot down the narrative.

Aspinall was in attendance at The O2 Arena in Manchester, England, for Saturday's UFC London card. When shown on the big screen, he displayed a glowing duck figurine, seemingly reaffirming his belief that Jones is ducking him.

Check out Tom Aspinall's X post of himself with the figurine below:

Fight fans soon weighed in on it, with a number of them echoing similar sentiments as Tom Aspinall. One X user implied that the duck figurine/toy was Jones and jibed:

"I can't believe the UFC sat you and Bones next to each other."

Some commenters chimed in with duck emojis, while a few others warned Aspinall that he'd get beaten by the MMA great. Moreover, one observer accused Jones of fearing the Briton:

"Where you at @JonnyBones? Scared?"

Another commenter similarly wrote that Jones was avoiding a possible clash against Aspinall and hurting his own standing as the heavyweight champion:

"Talking to you Bones. The more you duck, the more likely Aspinall becomes heavyweight champion outright."

A netizen jabbed at Jones and tweeted:

"Let it go. Jones is terrified"

Also, one X user alluded to Jones' history of failed PED (Performance Enhancing Drug) tests and wrote:

"Steroid heads are not gonna like it Tom."

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Tom Aspinall's duck skit featuring footage of Jon Jones and Dana White

Incidentally, Tom Aspinall has previously utilized duck references against Jones. In 2024, Aspinall posted a skit to Instagram, featuring footage of Dana White speaking about how Jones would walk out victorious if put into a room against anyone.

Aspinall edited footage from various social media posts of Jones and himself to insinuate that 'Bones' was evading him, in addition to also reposting an old tweet wherein Jones implied that a true champion defends one's title.

An excerpt from Aspinall's statement attached to the post read:

"Where are you @jonnybones [*eyes emoji and duck emoji] ... Is it time for retirement?"

Check out Tom Aspinall's duck-themed post below:

